Team Heretics Fan Token Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $188,606.85 and approximately $57,341.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00185251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00620335 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00084835 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015901 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

