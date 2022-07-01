Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 4.3%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 93,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,604,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

