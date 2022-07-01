Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.48

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as low as $15.38. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 20,499 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $410.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
