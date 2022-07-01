Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.48

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as low as $15.38. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 20,499 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $410.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.