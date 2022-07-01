Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,104. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

