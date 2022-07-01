Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Set at $11.00 by Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TLS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Telos has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Telos by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

