Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

CLSA downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $7.00 on Monday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

