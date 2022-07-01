Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $1,125.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $883.92.

TSLA stock opened at $673.42 on Tuesday. Tesla has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $754.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $889.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

