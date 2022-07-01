The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 842.0 days.

Shares of DDRLF stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 19 offshore drilling rigs, including 12 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

