The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $21.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.