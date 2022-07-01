The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $21.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

