The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $71.31 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

