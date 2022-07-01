The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Down 72.8% in June

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Very Good Food stock. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

NASDAQ:VGFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,376. Very Good Food has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Very Good Food ( NASDAQ:VGFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Very Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.