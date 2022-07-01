THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $180,719.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $540,790.70 and approximately $180,719.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

