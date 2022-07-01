TheStreet Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to C+

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $902.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 455,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 238,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

