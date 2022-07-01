THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Acquires £989,000 in Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) insider Charles Allen purchased 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £989,000 ($1,213,348.06).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 82.44 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.60. THG Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.64 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 687 ($8.43).

Several brokerages recently commented on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.59) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.81).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

