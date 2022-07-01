Tixl (TXL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,883.00

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

