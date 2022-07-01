Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.87

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.87 and last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 89846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.70.

The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

