Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Trading Down 0.1%

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.46 and last traded at $70.94. 29,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 40,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.66.
About Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP)
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
