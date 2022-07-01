Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Up 12.5%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 5,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 11,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)
