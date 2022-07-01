Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

