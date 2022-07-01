Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Buys 994 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $197.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

