Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98.

