Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY opened at $82.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.