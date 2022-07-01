Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

