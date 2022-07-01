Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,953 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

