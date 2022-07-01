Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.68.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,862 shares of company stock valued at $894,779. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toro by 140.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Toro by 22.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.