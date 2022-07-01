TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,046. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

