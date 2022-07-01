Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.16. 8,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

