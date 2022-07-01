Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Sells £38,574 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($47,324.25).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 288 ($3.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Trainline Plc has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($4.91). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 435 ($5.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.20 ($4.11).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

