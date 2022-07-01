Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,241 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 126,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

