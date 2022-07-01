Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,894,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,911,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,272,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $23.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.