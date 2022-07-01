Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

