Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 23,949 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 500.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

