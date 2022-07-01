Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 33,665 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 177.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,665 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

