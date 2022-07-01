Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $255.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average is $250.75.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

