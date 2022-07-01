Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $143.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.