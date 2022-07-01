Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after buying an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,835,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

