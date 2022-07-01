Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,782,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.82 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

