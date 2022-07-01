Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

NYSE GS opened at $297.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.