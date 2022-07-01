Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 301.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,228 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

