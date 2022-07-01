Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

