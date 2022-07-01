Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $83,965,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,086,000 after buying an additional 1,623,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

