Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,286,000.

VTV stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average is $143.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

