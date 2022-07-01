Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

FRC stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

