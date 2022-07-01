Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

UNP opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.