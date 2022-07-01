Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,646,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 729.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 240,152 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,731,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

