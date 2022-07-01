TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63.

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

