TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

