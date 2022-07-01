Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TIG opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.54. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.62 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

