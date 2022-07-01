Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TBABF opened at $22.32 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Trelleborg AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.