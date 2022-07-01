Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TBABF opened at $22.32 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 253 to SEK 264 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trelleborg AB (publ) (TBABF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.