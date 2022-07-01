Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 4,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.